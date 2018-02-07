NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Latest Rumors, News, Updates As Teams Deal

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

The countdown is on.

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, meaning teams have a little over 24 hours to make any final moves before the stretch run. Will the Cleveland Cavaliers try to fix their myriad problems? Will the Los Angeles Clippers move DeAndre Jordan? We’ll find out soon enough.

Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and deals across the association in our NBA trade deadline live blog.

9:05 a.m. ET: Lou Williams reportedly has drawn interest from several teams, but the Clippers point guard could be staying in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.