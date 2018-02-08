LeBron James Hilariously Ignores Isaiah Thomas While Celebrating Buzzer-Beater

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James delivered a huge game when the Cleveland Cavaliers needed it most Wednesday night.

Fresh off a meltdown loss to the Orlando Magic, James notched a 37-point triple-double Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, including a game-winning, fade-away jump shot over Jimmy Butler as time expired to give Cleveland a 140-138 overtime win at Quicken Loans Arena.

James was mobbed by his teammates once the shot went in, but there was one teammate that he didn’t appear to have any interest in celebrating with — Isaiah Thomas.

The Cavs point guard tried to grab James as the team was celebrating, but King James ignored Thomas while giving love to Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver and Cedi Osman. Yes, Cedi Osman.

Take a closer look:

This is too funny. Watch Isaiah Thomas try to celebrate with LeBron. pic.twitter.com/MqLu5xm6VI — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 8, 2018

All in all, it’s been a rough birthday for Thomas who was roasted by Cavs fans after the team wished him a happy birthday on Twitter.

At least the Cavs got the win.