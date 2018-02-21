Jarvis Landry Franchise Tagged By Dolphins After Huge 2017 Season

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jarvis Landry led the NFL in receptions in 2017, but that won’t earn him the long-term contract he was hoping for.

The Miami Dolphins star receiver was set to hit the free agent market when the new league year begins, but the Dolphins instead will place the franchise tag on him, the team announced Tuesday.

We have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 21, 2018

Landry will make $16 million in 2018, the average annual pay of the league’s five highest-paid wideouts next season.

The LSU product has been an integral part of the Dolphins’ offense in his four seasons in Miami, and the Dolphins likely would like to work out a long-term deal with him but didn’t want to compete with other suitors this offseason.

While Landry led the NFL in receptions with 112, he became just the fourth player in league history to have over 100 catches and less than 1,000 yards (987), the first since running back Matt Forte in 2014.

With Landry off the market, that leaves Allen Robinson as the most coveted free agent receiver, although he too could be tagged.