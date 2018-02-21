Giants’ Damon Harrison Declined To Be Captain Because Teammates Weren’t Committed

Photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s no secret the New York Giants were an absolute disaster this season, and one player knew it before the season even began.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was asked before the season to be a defensive captain by then-head coach Ben McAdoo and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and he chose to decline because, among a few things, his teammates.

Harrison appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Tuesday and talked about the Giants season with admirable candor. After an exchange about “check chasing” that goes on in NFL locker rooms where players only care about making money, Harrison offered up his reasoning for not wanting to be a captain.

“(Many players check chasing) showed this year with 3-13,” Harrison said. “I think that was the reason why in the beginning I was kind of running away from the captain thing, because you could see the group of guys that were in that locker room, and I didn’t want any parts of that. I didn’t want any parts of that.

“I just saw what we had, man, and I just couldn’t put myself in that position to try to lead a group of men who, in its entirety weren’t all-in.”

Certainly can’t blame him.

Harrison’s full comments about the train wreck that were the Giants this year is well worth the listen:

Interesting.

Maybe his teammates will hear his comments and take them to heart before next season, because if not, one can’t help but think the Giants will again be destined for an underwhelming season.