NFL Rumors: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery Played Entire Season With Torn Rotator Cuff

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Talk about taking one for the team.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery reportedly played the entirety of the 2017 season — Super Bowl LII included — with a torn rotator cuff, and had surgery on it Wednesday morning, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Jeffery was said to have suffered the right shoulder injury in training camp, but still managed to play through it as the Eagles went on to win the first Super Bowl in their franchise’s history, beating the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old didn’t just play through a pretty notable injury, as he still was productive. Jeffery reeled in 57 passes for 789 yards with nine touchdowns during the regular season, and then recorded another 219 yards receiving with a trio of touchdowns on 12 catches in three postseason games. He hauled in a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Now, the question remains how it will impact him going forward. The surgery is expected to sideline him for at least six months, with Jeffery in turn likely missing most of the preseason, but being ready in time for Week 1, according to ESPN.

Even if he needs to take a little time to recover as next season begins, it’s hard to believe the Eagles will have an issue with it given all Jeffery just did to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philly.