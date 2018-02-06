NFL Rumors: How Josh McDaniels’ Hiring Impacts These Two Patriots Assistants

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots’ coaching staff shakeup won’t stop with its two coordinators.

Josh McDaniels officially was named the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach Tuesday, ending his six-year tenure as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. And apparently he’s bringing a New England staffer with him: Patriots assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski is expected to join McDaniels’ staff in Indy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a source.

Schuplinski, who joined the Patriots in 2013 and has spent the last three seasons as assistant QB coach, was expected to be an in-house candidate to replace McDaniels at offensive coordinator.

The other top candidate was Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, who now is “in play” to become New England’s next offensive coordinator with Schuplinski’s expected departure, according to Schefter. O’Shea has been the Patriots’ receivers coach since 2009.

It appears McDaniels’ Colts coaching staff is taking shape, as Indy reportedly has contracts in place with three new assistants: defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, offensive line coach (and former Patriots assistant) Dave DeGuglielmo and defensive line coach Mike Phair.