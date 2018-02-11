Paul Pierce Jersey Retirement Live Stream: How To Watch Celtics Ceremony Online

Former Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that having your number retired by the Celtics is one of the greatest honors you can get in sports.

And on Sunday night, Paul Pierce will take his rightful place in the TD Garden rafters alongside some of the greatest players in NBA history.

Upon the conclusion of the Celtics’ marquee matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics will retire Pierce’s No. 34.

Here’s how you can watch online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, after Celtics-Cavaliers game (estimated 6:30 p.m. ET)

Live stream: NBC Sports Boston