Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah Lead Reds To Victory Over Southampton

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Roberto Firmino fired the Reds into the lead in the opening exchanges as the visitors launched a speedy counter from a home corner.

After the Saints threatened an equaliser, Mohamed Salah extended Liverpool’s advantage just before half-time when he gleefully swept home from a sublime Firmino lay-off.

Salah and Sadio Mane had further chances to enhance the Reds’ lead after the break, but the two first-half goals were enough to move them to within two points of second-placed Manchester United in the table.

