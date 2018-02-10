T-Wolves Coach Tom Thibodeau Gets Technical Foul For Yelling At His Own Player

Photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images

Another day, another example of horrid officiating in the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped a tough 114-113 decision to the lowly Chicago Bulls on Friday, and one of Chicago’s points came off a technical foul shot.

The problem is, it should not have been a tech.

T-Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau was frustrated at Karl-Anthony Towns for allowing an easy bucket that cut their lead to two, so he snapped at the big man. But the referee thought Thibs actually was directing it at him.

They really gave Thibs a tech for cursing out KAT 😂 pic.twitter.com/wvOI9uLWCw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2018

Whoops!

Of course, Minnesota ended up losing by just a point, so they did pay dearly for the official’s miscue. We can’t help but wonder, however, what it was that Thibodeau said that led the ref to think it was directed at him.