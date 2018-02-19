Tom Brady Family Super Bowl LI Ring Sells For Record Price At Auction

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

One of the New England Patriots’ family Super Bowl LI rings is on the move.

The family and friends version of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI ring sold Sunday for a football-ring record $344,927, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

The ring, which has 265 diamonds compared to the 283 the players’ rings have, has the same engravings as Brady’s, per Rovell. It was auctioned by Goldin Auctions, but the company would not say how they came into possession of the ring or who won the bid.

According to Rovell, only one piece of sports memorabilia has sold for more than Brady’s ring in the past 25 years. The jersey that New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza wore in the first game after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack sold for $365,000 in a private Goldin auction. in 2016.

The enormous price for Brady’s ring dwarfs the previous record for a Super Bowl ring which was held by the $230,401 that was paid for Lawrence Taylor’s Super Bowl XXV ring in 2012, per Rovell.