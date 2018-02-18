Watch 2018 NBA All-Star Game Online (Live Stream)

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

The best players in basketball will square off Sunday night in Los Angeles when Team LeBron James takes on Team Stephen Curry in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center.

The All-Star Game has a new format, as James and Curry each drafted teams, which means the normal East vs. West setup is no more. It could create a more competitive atmosphere, which is sorely needed after last season’s high-scoring snooze fest.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 NBA All-Star Game online:

When: Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT, FuboTV