‘Tom Vs. Time’ Filmmaker Explains Why Episode 6 Has Yet To Be Released

Tom Brady’s 2017 season has come to a close, but his new Facebook documentary series has not.

“Tom vs. Time” has become a smash hit among football fans, as the in-depth series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the New England Patriots quarterback.

While five of the slated six episodes have been released to Facebook, the series’ finale has yet to be uploaded. And after widespread curiosity as to when Episode 6 would premiere, “Tom vs. Time” filmmaker Gotham Chopra released a statement explaining the delay.

According to “Tom vs. Time” filmmaker @gothamchopra, Episode 6 of the series was “tied to the Pats winking the Super Bowl,” so they need to reconstruct it before releasing it. pic.twitter.com/bPTQ0cxhti — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 9, 2018

While the series finale will have to change course following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Chopra’s statement creates the feeling that Episode 6 might be the best of the bunch.