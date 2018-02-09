Winter Olympics 2018: Does This American Curler Really Look Like Mario?

Photo via Andrew P. Scott/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics are underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and to no one’s surprise, a curler has stolen the show.

We’re talking, of course, about United States curling master Matt Hamilton.

He and his sister, Becca Hamilton, are off to a disappointing 1-3 start in in mixed doubles round robin play. But all anyone can talk about is Matt’s supposed resemblance to a certain legendary Nintendo character.

Twitter user Jon was among the first to notice.

Just watching the olympics during my night class and we have Mario on our curling team!!#USA #curling #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/xqFucdjQdQ — Jon (@douglasturtle) February 8, 2018

Both Hamilton and the U.S. Olympic Team reacted to Jon’s tweet.

So, does Hamilton really look like Mario?

No!

Sure, he has the red hat, the red shirt and, of course, the mustache. And, yes, he even has blue eyes like everyone’s favorite jump-happy plumber.

But personally, we think Hamilton has a much more similar appearance to a skinny Andy Reid. We’re not sure if that’s better or worse than looking like a video game character.