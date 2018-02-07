Winter Olympics Live Stream: Watch Curling Begin 2018 South Korea Games

Photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, don’t officially begin until Friday’s Opening Ceremony, but events actually start Wednesday.

Those events include mixed doubles curling and alpine skiing. The United States mixed doubles curling team will take on Olympic Athlete from Russia in round robin play. Canada and Norway curling teams also will be in action.

Here’s how to watch curling and alpine skiing kick off the Winter Olympics. Television coverage on NBC Sports Network commences at 11 p.m. ET.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com