WWE Superstar Takes Shot At Rob Gronkowski After Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal took great joy in watching the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

That’s because Mahal feuded with Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania 33 back in April, leading to a running shoulder from the Patriots tight end.

Here’s what Mahal tweeted Sunday night after the Patriots’ loss, in which Gronkowski totaled nine catches for 116 yards with two touchdowns:

Ouch. Gronk’s buddy, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, might need to exact some revenge.