NFL Rumors: Case Keenum Intends To Sign With Broncos In Free Agency

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

John Elway has his man, and it’s not Kirk Cousins.

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum intends to sign with the Denver Broncos once free agency begins Wednesday, Adam Schefter reported early Tuesday morning, citing sources.

The Broncos could desperately use a quarterback after the trio of Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch combined to win just five games last season. They reportedly planned to make a hard push for Cousins, but the ex-Washington Redskins QB likely will choose between the Vikings, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

Minnesota is the current favorite to sign Cousins, per Schefter.

Keenum is a nice consolation prize for Denver, though. The 30-year-old had a career year in 2017, throwing for 3,547 yards with 22 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes. Keenum went 11-3 in 14 starts for the Vikings after taking over for Sam Bradford and played a big role in their run to the NFC Championship Game.

Keenum also has a connection in Denver, as Broncos senior personnel adviser Gary Kubiak coached the QB for two seasons with the Houston Texans.