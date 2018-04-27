2018 NFL Draft Tracker: Live Results, Order For Every Second And Third-Round Pick

Photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft kicks off Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The second and third rounds will take place Friday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and after an exciting first day Thursday, there are still plenty of big-name players left to be selected.

The Cleveland Browns have pick No. 33 and 35, while the New York Giants have the pick between the two at No. 34. The Browns need to address their needs for a running back while also needing help on the offensive line.

Multiple teams have at least two picks in the second round, including the New England Patriots, who acquired the 43rd pick via coin flip to complete the Jimmy Garappolo trade.

Here’s a list of every second-round draft pick. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected. Click here to read our final NFL mock draft and click here to see the first-round picks from Thursday.

ROUND 2

33. Cleveland Browns: Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada

34. New York Giants: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

35. Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

36. Indianapolis Colts: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina

37. Indianapolis Colts: Braden Smith, OL, Auburn

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

39. Chicago Bears: James Daniels, C, Iowa

40. Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

41. Tennessee Titans (from Oakland Raiders): Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College

42. Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

43. Detroit Lions (from New England Patriots): Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

44. San Francisco 49ers (from Washington Redskins): Dante Pettis, WR, UW

45. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

46. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals): Breeland Speaks, DL, Ole Miss

47. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

48. San Diego Chargers: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

49. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts): Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

50. Dallas Cowboys: Connor Williams, OL, Texas

51. Chicago Bears (from Detroit Lions): Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

52. Philadelphia Eagles: Kemoko Turay, DE, Rutgers

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: M.J. Stewart, CB, UNC

54. Kansas City Chiefs: Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest

55. Carolina Panthers: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

56. New England Patriots (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

57. Tennessee Titans: P.J. Hall, DL, Sam Houston State

58. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

59. San Francisco 49ers: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

60. Pittsburgh Steelers: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

61. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

62. Minnesota Vikings: Brian O’Neill, OL, Pitt

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England Patriots): Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

64. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland Browns): Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

ROUND 3

65. Oakland Raiders (from Baltimore Ravens): Brandon Parker, OL, NC A&T

66. New York Giants: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

67. Cleveland Browns: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

68. Houston Texans: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

69. New York Giants: B.J. Hill, DL, NC State

70. San Francisco 49ers: Fred Warner, LB, BYU

71. Denver Broncos: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

72. New York Jets: Nathan Shepherd, DL, Fort Hays State

73. Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

74. Washington Redskins: Geron Christian, OL, Louisville

75. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Nnadi, DL, FSU

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Seattle Seahawks): Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

77. Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

78. Kansas City Chiefs: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

79. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Rasheem Green, DL, USC

80. Houston Texans: Martinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi State

81. Dallas Cowboys: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

82. Detroit Lions: Tracy Walker, DB, LA Lafayette

83. Baltimore Ravens: Orlando Brown, OL, Oklahoma

84. San Diego Chargers: Justin Jones, DL, NC State

85. Carolina Panthers: Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee

86. Baltimore Ravens: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

87. Oakland Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams): Arden Key, DE, LSU

88. Green Bay Packers: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt

89. Los Angeles Rams: Joseph Noteboom, OL, TCU

90. Atlanta Falcons: Deadrin Senat, DL, USF

91. New Orleans Saints: Tre’Quan Smith, WR, UCF

92. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chukwuma Okorafor, OL, Western Michigan

93. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Minnesota Vikings): Alex Cappa, OL, Humboldt State

95. San Francisco 49ers: Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Mississippi

96. Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford

97. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Cole, C, Michigan

98. Houston Texans: Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

99. Denver Broncos: Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College

100. Kansas City Chiefs: Dorion O’Daniel, LB, Clemson