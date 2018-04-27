2018 NFL Draft Tracker: Live Results, Order For Every Second And Third-Round Pick

Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft kicks off Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
The second and third rounds will take place Friday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and after an exciting first day Thursday, there are still plenty of big-name players left to be selected.
The Cleveland Browns have pick No. 33 and 35, while the New York Giants have the pick between the two at No. 34. The Browns need to address their needs for a running back while also needing help on the offensive line.
Multiple teams have at least two picks in the second round, including the New England Patriots, who acquired the 43rd pick via coin flip to complete the Jimmy Garappolo trade.
Here’s a list of every second-round draft pick. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected. Click here to read our final NFL mock draft and click here to see the first-round picks from Thursday.
ROUND 2
33. Cleveland Browns: Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada
34. New York Giants: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
35. Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
36. Indianapolis Colts: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina
37. Indianapolis Colts: Braden Smith, OL, Auburn
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
39. Chicago Bears: James Daniels, C, Iowa
40. Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
41. Tennessee Titans (from Oakland Raiders): Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College
42. Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
43. Detroit Lions (from New England Patriots): Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
44. San Francisco 49ers (from Washington Redskins): Dante Pettis, WR, UW
45. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
46. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals): Breeland Speaks, DL, Ole Miss
47. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
48. San Diego Chargers: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
49. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts): Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
50. Dallas Cowboys: Connor Williams, OL, Texas
51. Chicago Bears (from Detroit Lions): Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
52. Philadelphia Eagles: Kemoko Turay, DE, Rutgers
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: M.J. Stewart, CB, UNC
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest
55. Carolina Panthers: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
56. New England Patriots (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Duke Dawson, CB, Florida
57. Tennessee Titans: P.J. Hall, DL, Sam Houston State
58. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
59. San Francisco 49ers: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
62. Minnesota Vikings: Brian O’Neill, OL, Pitt
63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England Patriots): Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
64. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland Browns): Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
ROUND 3
65. Oakland Raiders (from Baltimore Ravens): Brandon Parker, OL, NC A&T
66. New York Giants: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
67. Cleveland Browns: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
68. Houston Texans: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
69. New York Giants: B.J. Hill, DL, NC State
70. San Francisco 49ers: Fred Warner, LB, BYU
71. Denver Broncos: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
72. New York Jets: Nathan Shepherd, DL, Fort Hays State
73. Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
74. Washington Redskins: Geron Christian, OL, Louisville
75. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Nnadi, DL, FSU
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Seattle Seahawks): Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
77. Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
78. Kansas City Chiefs: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
79. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Rasheem Green, DL, USC
80. Houston Texans: Martinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi State
81. Dallas Cowboys: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
82. Detroit Lions: Tracy Walker, DB, LA Lafayette
83. Baltimore Ravens: Orlando Brown, OL, Oklahoma
84. San Diego Chargers: Justin Jones, DL, NC State
85. Carolina Panthers: Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee
86. Baltimore Ravens: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
87. Oakland Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams): Arden Key, DE, LSU
88. Green Bay Packers: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt
89. Los Angeles Rams: Joseph Noteboom, OL, TCU
90. Atlanta Falcons: Deadrin Senat, DL, USF
91. New Orleans Saints: Tre’Quan Smith, WR, UCF
92. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chukwuma Okorafor, OL, Western Michigan
93. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Minnesota Vikings): Alex Cappa, OL, Humboldt State
95. San Francisco 49ers: Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Mississippi
96. Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford
97. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Cole, C, Michigan
98. Houston Texans: Jordan Akins, TE, UCF
99. Denver Broncos: Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
100. Kansas City Chiefs: Dorion O’Daniel, LB, Clemson
Powered by WordPress.com VIP