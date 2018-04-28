Patriots Trade Down Twice, Acquire Two Fourth-Round Picks, 2019 Second

Photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images

After standing pat on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots were a wheeling and dealing machine on Day 2.

First, the Patriots dealt the 43rd overall pick — which they acquired in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade last year — to the Detroit Lions on Friday in exchange for one selection later in the second round (No. 51) and another in the fourth round (No. 117). Then, they shipped the 51st pick to the Chicago Bears for an additional fourth-round selection (No. 105) and a 2019 second-rounder.

In simpler terms, New England turned the 43rd pick into the Nos. 105 and 117 selections in this year’s draft and Chicago’s second-round pick next year.

The Lions, under the direction general manager Bob Quinn and first-year head coach Matt Patricia, used the 43rd pick to draft Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson. Quinn and Patricia both cut their teeth in New England, making the Lions and Patriots obvious trade partners.

The Bears drafted Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller at No. 51.

New England also completed a separate trade earlier in the day, trading a third-round pick (No. 95) to the San Francisco 49ers for offensive tackle Trent Brown and a fifth-rounder (No. 117).

The Patriots used their two first-round picks Thursday on Georgia tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (23rd overall) and Georgia running back Sony Michel (31st).