76ers Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat.

The Sixers prevailed over the Heat with a 128-108 win in Game 3, which was marked by the return of Philly big man Joel Embiid. And with a win in Miami on Saturday, the 76ers can head back home needing one win to clinch the series.

But the Sixers will have their work cut out for them, as the Heat are talented, well coached and have shown plenty of fight in this best-of-seven series.

Here’s how to watch 76ers vs. Heat Game 4 online:

When: Saturday, April 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchTNT