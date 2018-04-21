Devils Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 5 Online

Photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images

With a win in Game 5 Saturday, the Tampa Bay Lightning can clinch their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the New Jersey Devils.

Eight-seeded New Jersey has shown a ton of fight against top-seeded Tampa Bay over the series’ first four games. But with the Lightning holding a 3-1 advantage, the Devils need to bring their A-game to stave off elimination.

The Lightning, who will be in front of their home crowd, are much, much more talented than the Devils. But this is the NHL playoffs, where just about anything can happen.

Here’s how to watch Devils vs. Lightning Game 5 online:

When: Saturday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports