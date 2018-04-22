Brandon Belt Sets MLB’s Longest At-Bat Record In Duel With Jaime Barria

Brandon Belt has taken his place in baseball history just by hanging in there.
The San Francisco Giants first baseman set Major League Baseball’s record for the longest at-bat Sunday during his team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Belt and Angels pitcher Jaime Barria endured a 21-pitch sequence, which ended when the batter flew out to right field.
Barria’s attempts at holding runners close to first base only extended his epic saga with Belt.
Former Houston Astros shortstop Ricky Gutierrez previously owned the record for longest MLB at-bat, according to Angels communication manager Matt Birch.
As is the case with all good things, records and at-bats also must come to an end at some point.
