Marcus Morris Reacts To Latest Technical, ‘Laughable’ Treatment From Refs

Marcus Morris found himself the victim of a situation he’s unfortunately all too familiar with.
In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ eventual Game 4 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Morris was issued a technical foul after getting testy with the Bucks’ Khris Middleton.
Morris doesn’t exactly have a sterling reputation with referees, and after the game, he expressed his belief that he’s receiving different treatment than other players around the league.
There’s no doubt Morris is walking a fine line in terms of his behavior. The veteran forward was fined $15,000 Saturday after publically criticizing referees following Boston’s Game 3 loss on Friday. While his latest quote isn’t exceptionally egregious, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the league take issue with it.
All things considered, it was a rather frustrating afternoon for Morris. He failed to connect on a potential game-tying basket as time expired, which sealed Milwaukee’s win and deadlocked the first-round series at two games apiece.
