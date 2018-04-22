Boston Celtics

Marcus Morris Reacts To Latest Technical, ‘Laughable’ Treatment From Refs

by on Sun, Apr 22, 2018 at 4:59PM
715
Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris

Photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Morris found himself the victim of a situation he’s unfortunately all too familiar with.

In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ eventual Game 4 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Morris was issued a technical foul after getting testy with the Bucks’ Khris Middleton.

Morris doesn’t exactly have a sterling reputation with referees, and after the game, he expressed his belief that he’s receiving different treatment than other players around the league.

There’s no doubt Morris is walking a fine line in terms of his behavior. The veteran forward was fined $15,000 Saturday after publically criticizing referees following Boston’s Game 3 loss on Friday. While his latest quote isn’t exceptionally egregious, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the league take issue with it.

All things considered, it was a rather frustrating afternoon for Morris. He failed to connect on a potential game-tying basket as time expired, which sealed Milwaukee’s win and deadlocked the first-round series at two games apiece.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties