Marcus Morris Reacts To Latest Technical, ‘Laughable’ Treatment From Refs

Photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Morris found himself the victim of a situation he’s unfortunately all too familiar with.

In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ eventual Game 4 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Morris was issued a technical foul after getting testy with the Bucks’ Khris Middleton.

Morris doesn’t exactly have a sterling reputation with referees, and after the game, he expressed his belief that he’s receiving different treatment than other players around the league.

Marcus Morris on getting another tech: "Game in and game out, it's the same thing. I'm not doing a lot of chit-chat, I'm being physical and watching these other (playoff) games and they're getting warnings. If it's me, it's technical foul. It's just a quick whistle." #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 22, 2018

Marcus Morris cont. : "For me man, it's just getting old. Fining me, teching me, it's getting old. It's laughable at this point." #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 22, 2018

There’s no doubt Morris is walking a fine line in terms of his behavior. The veteran forward was fined $15,000 Saturday after publically criticizing referees following Boston’s Game 3 loss on Friday. While his latest quote isn’t exceptionally egregious, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the league take issue with it.

All things considered, it was a rather frustrating afternoon for Morris. He failed to connect on a potential game-tying basket as time expired, which sealed Milwaukee’s win and deadlocked the first-round series at two games apiece.