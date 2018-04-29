Bruins Hilariously Rock Full Hockey Gear During Bus Ride To Practice

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you grew up playing hockey, you likely experienced times when you had to wear all your gear on the bus ride to a practice or a game.

Well, NHL players have those days, too.

The Boston Bruins dominated the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, emerging with a 6-2 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But there was no rest for the weary, as the B’s geared up Sunday afternoon for team practice.

The black and gold didn’t wait until they got to practice to put on their equipment, however. Nope, they suited up before the bus ride and rode to practice wearing full gear.

Check out this awesome photo:

Talk about a high school throwback.

Also, nice smiles, Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk.

The Bruins, led by their Hall-of-Fame caliber top line, hold a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Lightning. They’ll look to take a commanding 2-0 advantage when Game 2 gets underway Monday night in Tampa.