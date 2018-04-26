Capitals Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch Second Round Game 1 Online

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

A pair of bitter rivals from the National Hockey League’s Metropolitan Division are set to square off in what is sure to be a compelling Stanley Cup playoff matchup.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Washington Capitals in the second round, with Game 1 taking place Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

Washington avenged a 2-0 first-round deficit to the Columbus Blue Jackets by winning four straight games to clinch the series, while the Pens got past the Flyers in the opening round in six games as well.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 of Capitals-Penguins.

When: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports