Cavs Double Down, Wear Matching Suits (Again) To Game 4 Vs. Pacers

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

It’s clear the Cleveland Cavaliers do not believe in superstition.

Or maybe they do, in which case they clearly do not understand how it works.

The Cavaliers made a statement before even taking the floor for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers as they arrived at Bankers Life Fieldhouse wearing matching gray suits. The coordinating threads didn’t bring Cleveland any luck, though, as it suffered a 92-90 loss in heartbreaking fashion and dropped to a 2-1 first-round series deficit in the process.

But despite Sunday’s Game 4 being a virtual must-win, LeBron James and Co. reverted right back to the aforementioned strategy that provided zero mojo. That’s right, the Cavaliers wore matching suits again, but this time they opted for black.

You can see Cleveland arrive the arena in its matching suits here.

If the Cavaliers fall to the Pacers in Game 4, they probably should pack the suits away and try a new route for a momentum change.