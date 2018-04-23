This Video Perfectly Highlights Tom Brady’s Impact On Jimmy Garoppolo

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo would have been hard-pressed to find a better mentor upon entering the NFL.

Garoppolo served as Tom Brady’s backup for three-plus seasons after being drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. While Brady’s and Garoppolo’s respective playing styles aren’t eerily similar, it’s clear Jimmy G picked up a thing or two from TB12 during their time together.

While Garoppolo publicly has stated the lessons he learned from Brady, a recent video put together by Dov Kleiman really put the Patriots quarterback’s impact on his former backup into perspective. In the clip, Garoppolo is seen mirroring some of Brady’s patented mannerisms, including the methods of firing up teammates.

You can watch the video here.

Now, Garoppolo is on the verge of superstardom as the San Francisco 49ers signal-caller. Although the 26-year-old was poised for success from the moment he was drafted, he might have to thank Brady a little for his meteoric rise.