Celtics’ Marcus Smart Indicates Possible Return For Potential Game 6

If the Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks goes to six games, they could be getting some reinforcements just in time.

Injured guard Marcus Smart gave a promising update on his thumb before Sunday’s Game 4 at BMO Harris Bradley Center, according to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said his thumb will be reevaluated Tuesday in New York and he’s hoping to be cleared for contact at that point. Smart could be available for a potential Game 6 if cleared. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 22, 2018

If Smart is cleared, that obviously would be a big boost for the Celtics.

Boston currently leads the series 2-1 but was knocked around 116-92 in Friday’s Game 3. Smart is among the best defenders in the NBA and certainly would be able to help quiet a Bucks offense that heated up — especially from the perimeter — in Game 3.

Smart underwent thumb surgery prior to the playoffs and was expected to be cleared April 27, six weeks to the day of the procedure. That timeline would put him back in time for a potential Game 7, but with the way the scheduling worked out — the potential Game 6 falls on Thursday, April 26 — and the possible clearance a couple days early, his addition could come a touch earlier than expected.

Of course, the ideal situation for the Celtics is to win the next two games and close the series out, in turn moving on while giving Smart a few extra days to recover. But should they find their backs against the wall, the addition of the guard certainly will provide a jolt.