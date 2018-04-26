Golden Knights Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch Second Round Game 1 Online

Photo via Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup playoff series in team history when they swept the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. Now, they must play another Pacific Division rival in Round 2 — the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks also won Round 1 in a sweep when they dominated the Anaheim Ducks.

This series likely will be a long one, though, as both teams are well coached, have deep rosters and are eager to prove doubters wrong.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights-Sharks Game 1 online.

When: Thursday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports