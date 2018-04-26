2018 NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch All 32 First-Round Picks Online

The 2018 NFL Draft begins Thursday in Dallas, where all 32 first-round picks will be made and a new class of players will see their lifelong dream realized.
This draft has a bit more uncertainty surrounding it compared to years past because there’s not a consensus No. 1 pick. As many as five quarterbacks could be selected in the first round, but none of them have been established as the clear choice.
We could see a bunch of trades, too, which would add to the entertainment factor.
Here’s how to watch the first round online.
When: Thursday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV
