Jimmy Garoppolo Reacts To ‘Creepy’ Video Of Him Mirroring Tom Brady

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jimmy Garoppolo knows “it’s a little weird.”

By now you’ve seen the video that circulated the internet this weekend, showing the eery similarities in the mannerisms between New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his former understudy.

The video, which was posted by Dov Kleiman, shows how Garoppolo has taken many of Brady’s idiosyncrasies, including his fiery persona when firing up his teammates.

Garoppolo, likewise, has seen the video and was asked about it Monday, noting that the way he mimics Brady is a tad “creepy.”

Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo caught the video showing how closely his mannerisms echo those of Tom Brady. He called it "creepy." "Obviously I've picked up some stuff from him," Garoppolo said. "But I saw it, and it's a little weird." — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) April 23, 2018

While it certainly is odd to see just how much Garoppolo took from Brady during his 3 1/2 years in Foxboro, it definitely isn’t a bad thing to try and mirror the habits of the greatest quarterback in history. Brady has crafted a legendary career out of work ethic and drive, along with talent, and it’s clear that Garoppolo was focused on learning all he could from the five-time Super Bowl champion while he was a Patriot.

It paid off for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, as he went 5-0 in the Bay Area after being traded during the middle of last season, and was gifted with a massive five-year, $137.5 million contract in the offseason.

It just goes to show that doing your homework does pay off.