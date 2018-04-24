Knicks’ Joakim Noah Shows Off New Look In Bizarre Earth Day Tribute Video

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been a while since NBA fans have seen Joakim Noah.

The New York Knicks forward last played in a game Jan. 23, scoring two points in just under five minutes. Later that month, the 33-year-old left the team after a dispute with then-head coach Jeff Hornacek over playing time. Since then, Noah has gone into somewhat of an exile, with the Knicks and their fans seemingly clueless as to his whereabouts.

Well, Noah reemerged Monday, posting a bizarre Instagram video from a jungle to honor Earth Day (which was on Sunday). And while his Rastafarian lingo certainly was entertaining — “Jah bless the Earth and the trees … and the sun” — it was his wild new beard that really stole the show.

(You can click here to watch Noah’s polarizing Earth Day tribute.)

Yup, Noah now has a blonde beard. And you know what? We kinda dig it.

Noah signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Knicks in 2016. Given the way last season ended, it’s probably safe to say both sides regret the deal.