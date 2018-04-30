NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Investigating Threatening Tweets Posted About GM

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t messing around when it comes to threatening tweets aimed toward general manager Jason Licht.

The Bucs’ head of security is investigating an online threat made against the GM, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

According to ESPN, the investigation comes on the heels of a Twitter user with the alias @LuvDemNoles22 posting a series of angry tweets Friday about the Bucs’ draft. One tweet even featured a GIF from a murder scene in the movie “King of New York” along with the words, “When I see Jason Licht the next time I roll through Tampa.”

The Twitter user later identified himself as Mike Rogers, 38, of Houston and told the Tampa Bay Times his tweet was a “total exaggeration.”

“Just caught up in the moment,” Rogers said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “It was just a tasteless tweet. I’m not a psychopath.”

The Bucs traded down from the No. 7 pick and selected Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea at No. 12 overall. This didn’t sit well with Rogers, who evidently wanted Tampa Bay to select Florida State safety Derwin James.

“I wanted (Notre Dame guard Quenton) Nelson really bad, but then he went off right before us,” Rogers told the Tampa Bay Times. “Then we traded back. James was still there and a huge position of need. I mean we have (Chris) Conte back, and he’s a huge liability in my opinion. I also think James not working out for teams hurt his stock, but I don’t blame him. They have tape and combine to go off of.”

Rogers likely isn’t alone in his displeasure, as the Bucs sure could use help in their secondary. But there’s no denying his tweets were stupid, and good for the Bucs for taking the issue seriously.

You can never be too careful.