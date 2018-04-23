NFL Rumors: Why Rob Gronkowski Is Missing Patriots’ Offseason Workouts

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sometimes you just need a little you time.

Rob Gronkowski didn’t show up to the New England Patriots’ voluntary offseason workouts this past week, and by all accounts, he won’t be showing his face at the majority of the offseason program as he continues to wrestle with the decision of whether to continue his NFL career or call it quits.

But perhaps there’s a simpler reason for his absence — fun.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Saturday, citing sources, that the star tight end has elected not to attend workouts because he wants to enjoy life.

“Gronk has told members of his inner circle that he has stayed away from the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program because he is happy living life, having fun and generally just taking a little extra time away to do his own thing, according to a source. The chance to mess around during the Foxboro Supercross stop was just one example of that,” Howe writes.

Howe noted that all signs continue to point to Gronkowski playing in 2018, including the fact that he, Julian Edelman and Tom Brady reportedly will be heading to Montana to work out together in July.

Gronkowski did give fans a little hope Saturday when he said they’d see a “freak-a-leak” when he returns. But he followed that up with another non-committal answer about his future.

It has been reported that the 2017 season was hard on Gronkowski, both mentally and physically, so perhaps he justs needs a little time to breathe and Gronk out before returning to Gillette Stadium in the fall.

At least, that’s what Patriots fans are hoping.