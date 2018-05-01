Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Explodes In Series-Opening Win Over Royals

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox weren’t going to let inclement weather quiet their bats Monday night.

On a rainy night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox came alive with 13 hits, including their sixth grand slam of the season, to take down the Kansas City Royals 10-6 in the series opener.

Boston’s offensive outburst was needed on a night when Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t have his best stuff. The lefty labored through four innings but was bailed out by his teammates.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 21-7, while the Royals fall to 7-21.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Breakout.

Boston had been limited to four runs or less in seven of its last eight games entering Monday, but the offense curbed the trend with its fourth double-digit run performance of the season.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez didn’t get off to a very hot start in his fifth outing of the season.

After Whit Merrifield blooped a leadoff single, Jorge Soler reached base via walk and Mike Moustakas loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch. Rodriguez surrendered Kansas City’s first run when he allowed a free pass to Salvador Perez. The left-hander followed suit two batters later when he gave up a one-out, bases-loaded walk to Lucas Duda.

Jon Jay extended the Royals’ lead to 3-0 in the first when he bounced an RBI single that Eduardo Nunez was unable to handle. Rodriguez finally got out of the frame when he induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Alex Gordon.

Rodriguez responded with clean second and third innings, but the fourth wasn’t as kind. The 25-year-old allowed two runs in the frame after plunking Gordon and giving up doubles to both Alcides Escobar and Merrifield. Rodriguez would finish the inning, but with a pitch count at 88, manager Alex Cora decided his starter’s night was over.

The lefty tossed four innings in total, allowing five runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three.

— Hector Velazquez followed Rodriguez and tossed two scoreless innings in which he only allowed one hit while striking out three.

— Carson Smith allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless seventh inning.

— After tossing a perfect eighth, Brian Johnson allowed one run on two hits in the ninth inning before locking down the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Xander Bogaerts had the loudest night at the plate for Boston. The shortstop went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in the third inning and two singles.

A little rain wasn't going to stop Xander Bogaerts from crushing his second grand slam of the season. pic.twitter.com/MjAYhXWjL6 — NESN (@NESN) May 1, 2018

— Mitch Moreland (3-for-4) got the Sox on the board in the second inning when he clubbed a solo shot to right field, The first baseman also drew a bases-loaded walk in the third and roped a double in the seventh.

— Hanley Ramirez (2-for-5) and J.D. Martinez (2-for-4) both ripped doubles in the game.

— Andrew Benintendi and Nunez both went 1-for-4 with RBI singles.

— Christian Vazquez recorded a base knock as part of a 1-for-4 night at the dish.

— Rafael Devers went hitless, but he logged an RBI via fielder’s choice in the seventh inning.

— Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. were the only Boston hitters who didn’t register a hit in the game.

TWEET OF THE GAME

We wonder if Vazquez ever thought he’d have his own gnome one day.

Home sweet gnome! Welcome to Christian Vazquez gnome night! pic.twitter.com/x1MQBSp4tk — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 30, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Royals will resume their series Tuesday night. Chris Sale is scheduled to get the ball for Boston opposite Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.