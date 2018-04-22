Ex-NFL Kicker Jay Feely Apologizes For Gun In Daughter’s Prom Photo

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jay Feely is learning the consequences of a dad joke gone wrong.

The former NFL kicker has apologized for a controversial photo he shared on Twitter on Saturday night. The picture, in which Feely holds a gun while posing with his daughter and her prom date, has generated backlash among the public, as gun violence and legal measures to curb it has become a hot-button political issue nationally in recent months.

The hashtag Feely includes in the photo’s caption — “Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys” — refers to a hilarious scene from the 2003 film “Bad Boys 2.”

While many parents and children can relate to the sentiment the age-old joke contains, Feely, 41, nevertheless felt the need to apologize Sunday via Twitter.

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

Feely retired in 2014, having played for six teams during his 14-year NFL career. He now works as a college and NFL analyst for CBS Sports.