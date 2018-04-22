NFL

Ex-NFL Kicker Jay Feely Apologizes For Gun In Daughter’s Prom Photo

by on Sun, Apr 22, 2018 at 2:29PM
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jay Feely is learning the consequences of a dad joke gone wrong.

The former NFL kicker has apologized for a controversial photo he shared on Twitter on Saturday night. The picture, in which Feely holds a gun while posing with his daughter and her prom date, has generated backlash among the public, as gun violence and legal measures to curb it has become a hot-button political issue nationally in recent months.

The hashtag Feely includes in the photo’s caption — “Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys” — refers to a hilarious scene from the 2003 film “Bad Boys 2.”

While many parents and children can relate to the sentiment the age-old joke contains, Feely, 41, nevertheless felt the need to apologize Sunday via Twitter.

Feely retired in 2014, having played for six teams during his 14-year NFL career. He now works as a college and NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

