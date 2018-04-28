What Picks Do Patriots Have On Third Day Of 2018 NFL Draft After Trades?

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — After swinging four trades Friday, it’s excusable to be a little cloudy on the New England Patriots’ Day 3 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

So, here’s what the Patriots are left with (for now):

— Fourth round, 105th overall

— Fifth round, 143rd overall

— Sixth round, 198th overall

— Sixth round, 210th overall

— Seventh round, 219th overall

That 105th overall pick is the fifth overall pick on the third day of the draft, so the Patriots will be involved early Saturday.

There are still plenty of intriguing players left for the Patriots to take, including Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta, Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Florida State linebacker Josh Sweat, Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Indiana tight end Ian Thomas, NC State running backs Nyheim Hines and Jaylen Samuels and Oregon offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby.

The Patriots have selected Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (23rd overall), Georgia running back Sony Michel (31st overall) and Florida cornerback Duke Dawson (56th overall) so far.