The Golden State Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors are heavy favorites to beat the Cavs and repeat as champions, but they’ll be a bit short handed because Andre Iguodala won’t play in the series opener due to a leg injury.

