Baker Mayfield Throws Shade At Marcus Smart During Celtics-Cavs Game 7

College rivalries bring out the most in athletes, even after they turn professional.

Just ask Baker Mayfield.

During Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Mayfield couldn’t help himself from taking to Twitter after Marcus Smart employed some theatrics while taking a charge against LeBron James.

Marcus Smart has always been a flop guy… #OkState — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 28, 2018

Mayfield, of course, shined at Oklahoma before being taken No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. Smart, on the other hand, is on the opposite side of the rivalry having played two seasons at Oklahoma State.

We’ll have to wait and see if Smart chirps Mayfield when the rookie quarterback makes his first embarrassing mistake in the upcoming NFL season.