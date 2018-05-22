Brad Stevens Sympathizes With Referees After Celtics’ Game 4 Loss

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Being a referee is somewhat of a thankless job, and Brad Stevens seems to understand that.

The officials became a topic of conversation in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. While the C’s didn’t do themselves any favors in the 111-102 loss, they also were on the wrong end of a handful of questionable calls.

But instead of throwing shade at the refs after Boston’s frustrating loss at Quicken Loans Arena, the C’s head coach opted for a different route.

“You won’t hear me complain about the officials,” Stevens said, per The Athletics’ Jay King. “They have a really hard job.”

It would have made no sense for Stevens to complain about the referees anyway as all the Celtics can do now is shift their attention to Wednesday’s Game 5 at TD Garden.