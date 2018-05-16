Brad Stevens Wants Marcus Smart To Keep Shooting, Finding Opportunities for Celtics

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Brad Stevens has never thought twice about Marcus Smart shooting the basketball.

“Let it fly,” the Boston Celtics head coach said in his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

From game-winning steals to game-winning shots, the point guard has been a difference-maker on the court this season for the C’s. Smart especially came up big for Boston in Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers where he made the game-winning steal as time expired to seal the series victory.

Smart seems to find plenty of opportunities in the paint to make a big play, and Stevens doesn’t want to limit the shot selection of No. 36 because “Marcus Smart makes a ton of winning plays and because of that, he deserves to take those opportunities because we all believe he’s going to make them.”

But Stevens wants to avoid talking about shot selection with not just Smart, but his entire Celtics team. “I think one of the reasons why I’m hesitant to really talk shot is because it really would have affected me,” Stevens said. “But I want guys playing free. I want them excited to make a mistake and learn from it and move on.”

Smart was 4-for-12 on the night and 1-for-5 from the three-point mark in Game 1 on Sunday while being on the court for 24:51. He’s certainly taking opportunities to make plays, and one can certainly make a case that he’ll be letting the ball fly in Game 2.

Just as Stevens would want him to do.