NFL Rumors: Panthers Bidders Wanted To Relocate Team To Nearby State

Two or more people believe the Carolina Panthers should place their next footprint further south.

At least one bidder for the NFL franchise wanted to move the team to South Carolina, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, according to CBS Sports’ Will Brinson.

Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner and hedge fund manager David Tepper reportedly will sign a deal to buy the Panthers from owner Jerry Richardson for a record $2.2 billion. Tepper reportedly will keep the Panthers in North Carolina, where they currently plays in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, under terms of the deal.

NFL owners are expected to vote on the Panthers sale May 22 in Atlanta at the NFL Spring League Meeting. At least 24 of the 32 owners must approve of the sale for it to become official.