Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins got a split in Tampa Bay to begin their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Lightning, and now the matchup has shifted to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

The B’s went 2-1 at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1, and their power play was very effective at TD Garden as well. Boston is hoping for similar results Wednesday night in Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Lightning Game 3 online.

When: Wednesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports