Did Brett Brown Basically Admit Sixers Will Pursue LeBron James This Summer?

Brett Brown apparently has sympathy for those with poor eyesight, because he’s making the lines very easy to read between.

Brown was asked Friday what’s next for the Philadelphia 76ers after their disappointing second-round NBA playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. So, the Sixers coach gave a truthful answer.

“I think another high level free-agent is required (to win a championship),” Brown said, via Derek Bodner of The Athletic. “I think we have the ability to attract one.”

Interesting. So, which high-level free agents will Philly be targeting, Brett?

“We don’t have to turn this into calculus,” Brown responded. “It’s quite clear.”

Brown didn’t mention any names, but the cream of the 2018 free agent crop is LeBron James — who just so happens to have the Sixers on his free agency shortlist, per reports. Essentially, Philly plans to pursue James this summer, and Brown did everything but openly admit it.

Of course, there are other quality free agents the Sixers could target — Paul George, Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins, to name a few. But Brown dropped another overt hint when asked how much Philly would consider “fit” before signing a potential free agent.

“If this player you’re describing is great, we’ll figure things out,” Brown said. “… It’s as honest and as simple as I can answer that.”

The Sixers’ interest in James should be no secret by now, so kudos to Brown for cutting right to the chase — unlike Philly general manager Bryan Colangelo.