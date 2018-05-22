Here’s What Tyronn Lue Thinks Cavs Need To Do To Earn Win At TD Garden

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a good bit of momentum on their side as they board their plane back to New England.

After trouncing the Boston Celtics by 30 points in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Cavs responded with a 111-102 victory in Game 4, evening the series at two games apiece.

And while Cleveland had some success at Quicken Loans Arena, TD Garden has not been kind to them, with the Celtics taking Games 1 and 2 in Boston, swelling their record at home this postseason to 9-0.

A win in Game 5 for Cleveland on the road surely will make things difficult, if not insurmountable, for the Celtics to overcome. And following their Game 4 win Monday, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue detailed what exactly his team needs to do to earn that elusive victory in Boston.

"Have the same approach going into Boston." Ty Lue on the message heading into Game 5 in Boston.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/EtTFYAacHv — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2018

Each team has shown some thorough dominance at different points through four games, but if Cleveland wants to advance to yet another NBA Finals, they’ll have to find a way to steal a game in Boston.

The two sides will meet Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.