This Trend Should Give Celtics Fans Confidence Entering Game 5 Vs. Cavs

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics are heading back to Boston with the Eastern Conference finals tied at two games apiece following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 4 win Monday night.

The C’s played awful in Cleveland, suffering a 30-point loss in Game 3 and a 9-point defeat in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena.

TD Garden has been a comforting place for this young Celtics team, as it’s 9-0 record in the playoffs shows. If Boston’s home record isn’t enough to give Celtics fans hope for Game 5 on Wednesday night, this trend might do the trick.

The Celtics have won 10 consecutive Game 5s at home when the series is tied 2-2.

Here’s a list of those victories, the last of which came in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks last month.

2008, First Round vs. Hawks

2008, Second Round vs. Cavaliers

2008, Conference Finals vs. Pistons

2009, First Round vs. Bulls

2009, Second Round vs. Magic

2010, NBA Finals vs. Lakers

2012, Second Round vs. 76ers

2017, First Round vs. Bulls

2017, Second Round vs. Wizards

2018, First Round vs. Bucks

The Celtics won eight of those 10 series. The only series they came up short in were the 2009 conference semifinals against the Orlando Magic and the 2010 NBA Finals versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

The C’s also are 37-0 when leading a series 2-0, which they did after two wins to begin this Eastern Conference finals.

But while history might be on the Celtics’ side, beating LeBron James is one of the toughest tasks in sports.

The Celtics are fortunate to have two of the final three games at home, and they need to use that advantage to their benefit because winning a Game 6 in Cleveland trailing 3-2 seems like an impossible challenge right now.