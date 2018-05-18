Jason Terry Verifies Isaiah Thomas’ Account Of His Epic NBA Draft Combine

Isaiah Thomas is a perfect example of why the NBA draft doesn’t define the careers of basketball players.
The Los Angeles Lakers guard told 2018 NBA Draft prospects Friday via Twitter they shouldn’t worry too much about their performances at the draft combine, which is taking place this week in Chicago. Despite shining in the 2011 draft combine, Thomas was the 60th, and last, player selected that year. He still doubts the usefulness of the pre-draft workouts (warning: his message contains some foul language.).
NBA veteran and fellow Seattle, Wash., native Jason Terry corroborated Thomas’ account.
The NBA Draft will be held June 21.
Prospects should heed Thomas’ advice that the day only marks the start of their respective NBA journeys, and their talent and drive will determine where they end.
