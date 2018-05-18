Jason Terry Verifies Isaiah Thomas’ Account Of His Epic NBA Draft Combine

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas is a perfect example of why the NBA draft doesn’t define the careers of basketball players.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard told 2018 NBA Draft prospects Friday via Twitter they shouldn’t worry too much about their performances at the draft combine, which is taking place this week in Chicago. Despite shining in the 2011 draft combine, Thomas was the 60th, and last, player selected that year. He still doubts the usefulness of the pre-draft workouts (warning: his message contains some foul language.).

Oh yeah. That combine shit doesn’t mean anything!!! I remember preparing myself and killing every drill & being at the top in every category. Still picked last! Don’t get discouraged. They can’t HIDE out forever. At some point the “top” guys gotta compete — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 18, 2018

NBA veteran and fellow Seattle, Wash., native Jason Terry corroborated Thomas’ account.

Yeah I seen you with my own eyes best predraft workouts I ever seen by a guard https://t.co/v97gHBtAkI — Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) May 18, 2018

The NBA Draft will be held June 21.

Prospects should heed Thomas’ advice that the day only marks the start of their respective NBA journeys, and their talent and drive will determine where they end.