Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: J.D. Martinez Returns After Exiting Thursday’s Game

After a stellar performance from David Price resulting in a 95-pitch complete game, the Boston Red Sox will turn to Drew Pomeranz in hopes to take two in a row from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Boston won its first of the four-game set against the O’s thanks in part to home runs from J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, along with the nine strong innings from Price.

Pomeranz will take the mound for the Red Sox looking for his first win since May 2 where he pitched six innings against the Kansas City Royals. The left-hander had six strikeouts in his last outing and gave up just three runs, but only lasted four innings.

As for the lineup, Eduardo Nunez will make his way back to second base and bat seventh while Christian Vazquez will call the game from behind the dish. Jackie Bradley Jr. remains in the starting nine after scoring a run in Friday’s victory.

Martinez will bat third as the designated hitter after leaving Thursday’s game with a stomach illness.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game:

RED SOX (30-14)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (1-1, 5.47 ERA)

ORIOLES (13-30)

Trey Mancini, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Danny Valencia, 3B

Joey Rickard, RF

Andrew Susac, C

Alex Cobb, RHP (0-5, 7.06 ERA)