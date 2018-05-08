Joel Embiid Makes Statement With Clever Shirt After 76ers’ Game 4 Win

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

You can say a lot of things about Joel Embiid, but one thing you can’t say is that he’s not entertaining.

Aside from becoming one of the NBA’s most dominant big men, Embiid quickly has made a case for being one of the most exuberant players in the league as well.

Embiid has let his personality show in his first postseason run, including calling out referees and trolling opponents. But his fashion choice after the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 4 win Monday night might be his best work yet.

Following Philly’s 103-92 victory over the Boston Celtics, which forced a Game 5 back in Boston on Wednesday, Embiid made his way to the podium wearing a shirt that read “History Will Be Re-Tweeted.”

You can check out Embiid’s clever shirt here.

The 76ers would indeed make history if they won three more games against the Celtics, as no team ever has come back from a 3-0 series deficit in NBA playoff history. And if Philadelphia pulls off the seemingly impossible feat, there’s no doubt Embiid will let everyone know about it on social media.