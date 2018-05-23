After Making All-Rookie Team, Kyle Kuzma Shares Awesome Photo From Preseason

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

One of Kyle Kuzma’s goals at the beginning of the season was to be named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

That goal officially was accomplished Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers power forward, along with Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, Chicago Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen and Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell all were picked for the team via a vote of 100 media members.

8 months ago, @kylekuzma penned his goal for the season. Today, he made it a reality. 📰: https://t.co/MCvDrLzwWn pic.twitter.com/Q2o5VTS64A — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 22, 2018

The 22-year-old told reporters Tuesday that “everybody had a type of goal, and that was my goal. To see it come true and whatnot is pretty rewarding.”

Kuzma finished the 2018 campaign averaging 16.1 points per game with 1.8 assists in 77 games.