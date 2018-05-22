LeBron James Passed Michael Jordan, Set Conference Finals Record In Game 4

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James’ latest performance is fodder for those who believe he’s better than Michael Jordan.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar set an NBA playoff record Monday night during his team’s 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals by recording his seventh career 40-plus-point game in that stage of the playoffs, according to StatMuse’s Justin Kubatko.

In doing so, James put Jordan in his rear-view mirror.

The Jordan vs. James debate has been raging for months and seems to be gaining momentum during the 2018 NBA playoffs. James continually reinforces his case with each show-stopping performance, but the debate probably won’t end until he wins more NBA championships.

Nevertheless, records like these are nice reference points for those who simply enjoy arguing.